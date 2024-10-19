NamPost launches digital channels



WINDHOEK: Namibia Post Limited ( NamPost ) officially launched its MyNamPost Banking App and Internet Banking platforms , providing customers with convenient , real – time access to financial services from anywhere . In a statement issued on Friday , Minister of Information and Communication Technology Emma Theofelus emphasised the importance of digital literacy in Namibia ‘ s broader economic development . ‘ Innovative platforms like these are essential for financial inclusion , but we must ensure that all citizens have the skills to benefit from them ,’ she said . The minister praised NamPost ‘ s role in Namibia ‘ s digital transformation strategy , reaffirming government support for inclusive financial solutions . Theofelus indicated that NamPost ‘ s fees remain among the lowest in the market , making essential financial services accessible . Its post offices , fleet , warehouses , and IT systems have become a launchpad for further development . Meanwhile , Chief Executive Officer of NamPost Festus Hangula

stated that the MyNamPost Banking App and Internet Banking are not just technological upgrades , they represent a commitment to bringing modern financial services to the people of Namibia , wherever they may find themselves . ‘ Our customers now have more control over their finances with digital tools that are simple , affordable , and convenient ,’ he said . He stressed that savings bank account holders , especially those with savings and transactional accounts , need access to their funds to transact , pay bills and send money . It is in that context that they are providing a convenient digital platform to meet these needs . Hangula said that in 2006 , they introduced biometric verification , and according to him it is only recently that other financial service banks have begun discussing the possibilities around these . NamPost has now launched a NamPost App , giving customers the ability to perform EFT transactions , access their accounts online , check balances , and make payments through the app.

Sour

ce: The Namibia Press Agency