NamWater Pipeline Infrastructure Faces Urgent Need for Replacement, Schlettwein Declares.



Ondangwa: Agriculture, Water and Land Reform Minister Calle Schlettwein has highlighted the critical need to replace many aged NamWater pipes to ensure efficient water delivery across Namibia. Schlettwein made this announcement during his inspection of the 17-kilometre Ondangwa-Oshali pipeline project, part of the broader 130-kilometre Ondangwa-Omutsegwonime pipeline replacement initiative.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Schlettwein noted that the existing infrastructure, some of which dates back 70 years, is undergoing necessary upgrades as part of the ongoing Ondangwa-Omutsegwonime water system replacement project. This undertaking aims to boost the water infrastructure’s capacity by fourfold, with completion targeted for 2037. The Ondangwa-Omutsegwonime bulk water supply scheme, or the South East scheme, serves the Oshana and Oshikoto regions.

The minister also reported that currently, around 87 percent of Namibians have access to clean water, with efforts underway to extend this to the remaining 12

percent. Additionally, plans are in place to enhance the bulk water supply by linking it with the Ohangwena Aquifer II and the Calueque Dam.

NamWater’s CEO, Abraham Nehemia, emphasized the importance of this visit for monitoring and evaluating the progress of Phase 1 of the pipeline replacement. Nehemia revealed that the project, costing over N.dollars 91.1 million, spans 12 months and employs engineers sourced entirely from NamWater. He pointed out that the current pipelines, averaging 45 years in age, frequently burst, preventing water from reaching the intended villages. Nehemia urged community members to refrain from constructing structures on the pipeline routes.