National Assembly reaffirms commitment to promoting peace

The Angolan National Assembly (parliament) Speaker, Carolina Cerqueira, on Monday reaffirmed the commitment of this institution to continue contributing to the promotion of a culture of peace, security, democracy, good governance and the strengthening of democratic institutions.

In messages sent to her counterparts in South Sudan and Cape Verde, as part of the anniversaries of national independence marked on the 5th and 9th of July, respectively, Carolina Cerqueira stresses that these are important assumptions for the Democratic State of Law.

Carolina Cerqueira hopes that, in the future, good relations between the respective institutions can continue to be promoted.

In her message to her counterpart of South Sudan, the official highlights the recent visit to Angola, which, in her opinion, allowed closer cooperation between the two Parliaments and the commitment to jointly contribute to peace in the Great Lakes Region and the African Continent in general, with a dynamic and solidary intervention in the promotion of parliamentary diplomacy and humanitarian action.

With regard to Cabo Verde, whose country celebrated the 48th anniversary of National Independence, Carolina Cerqueira recalled the ratification of a key agreement, during her recent visit to the city of Praia.

The agreement is expected to reinforce strategic cooperation and the materialization of common objectives and contribute to the strengthening of parliamentary diplomacy and humanitarian action in various areas, especially in support and solidarity with the most vulnerable populations and victims of armed conflicts.

The message highlights that “the recent visit to Cabo Verde proved, once again, the strength of the bonds of friendship, solidarity and commitment between our Parliaments in favor of peace, prosperity and the desire for the common good of our peoples, whom we nobly represent”.

Carolina Cerqueira took the opportunity to reiterate the Angolan Parliament's commitment to strengthening historic parliamentary relations, which are strengthened with common actions and initiatives, which will allow, in a legitimate and effective way, the materialization of new areas of action, boosting dynamism through more holistic systematization of the challenges in the current regional and global geopolitical context

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)