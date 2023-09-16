National Assembly Speaker urges parliamentary ethics

The National Assembly Speaker, Carolina Cerqueira, said Saturday that she is confident that a sense of duty, parliamentary ethics and resilience will contribute to a democratic, prosperous, peaceful and socially just Angola.

In a message addressed to Angolan parliamentarians, one year after the inauguration of the deputies elected in 2022, Carolina Cerqueira said that exercising the legislative function is a noble mission that requires everyone to respect the dignity of every Angolan.

"Although it is democratic to disagree when the interests and values we embrace and believe in are confronted, ethics and understanding must prevail in the exercise of our right or power, never making disrespect prevail in debates and actions, always endeavouring to solidify parliamentary plurality, maintain decorum and respect for institutions as a constitutional duty," the message reads.

According to the parliamentary leader, in this first year of the fifth parliamentary term, the deputies have proved that it is possible to overcome difficulties and that all means of political consultation must be exhausted, respecting differences in order to find consensus in favour of the best decisions for the well-being of the people.

Carolina Cerqueira said that in the face of the immeasurable challenges on the parliamentary agenda, in a complex international and internally challenging context, tolerance, serenity and everyone's commitment to social peace and political peace must prevail in favour of democracy, understanding and respect for difference.

"It is in the face of this challenge that we once again call on the Angolans we represent to defend the public interest, with respect for the Constitution and the laws in force," she stressed.

The National Assembly has 220 deputies elected in the 2022 general elections.

The ruling MPLA obtained 51.17%, electing 124 deputies, against UNITA's 43.95%, which elected 90 deputies.

The Social Renewal Party (PRS) came third with 1.14 per cent of the vote and elected two deputies.

In fourth place was the FNLA (National Front for the Liberation of Angola), with 1.06% and two seats in the National Assembly. Also with two deputies, but 1.02%, was the PHA (Humanist Party of Angola)

Source: Angola Press News Agency