Naukushu warns citizens against illicit activities



WINDHOEK: Windhoek City Police Chief Inspector, Katrina Naukushu, has warned members of the public of the legal implications of being caught with any form of illegal substances.

Naukushu’s warning follows several arrests at two households in Groot Aub involving the alleged possession of cannabis with the intent to distribute.

‘It is illegal; therefore it is not allowed to be sold nor to be in your possession and if you are caught, you will have to deal with the consequences,’ the chief inspector said in an interview with Nampa at the Groot Aub police station on Wednesday.

The arrests were made at the settlement’s Kransneus location after a tip-off to the Windhoek City Police, who in collaboration with the Rehoboth Drug Enforcement Unit of the Namibian Police Force conducted a search at two houses and arrested four people for the alleged possession of cannabis with the intent to distribute.

At the first house they reportedly found six parcels of cannabis with a street value of N.dollars 305 250 and took th

ree suspects into custody. At the second house, one suspect was arrested after the police allegedly found cannabis with a street value of N.dollars 3 800 and 10 grams of skunk cannabis with a value of N.dollars 500, Naukushu said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Source: Namibia Press Agency