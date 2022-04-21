NBL wins at DLG awards

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL), a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, has received the 'Award for Constant Product Quality' from the Deutsche Landwirtschafts-Gesellschaft (DLG) Test Centre Food for the 15th time on Thursday.

The organisation has been in the agriculture and food industry for 137 years.

According to Christian Mueller, NBL Manager for Brewing and Global Support, the award is an indicator of adherence to the highest quality standards and is only achievable if a company participates in the DLG's International Quality Tests for five consecutive years and earns a minimum of three awards in each year.

'This award demonstrates NBL's unwavering commitment to meeting high-quality standards. With a 100-year heritage built on our passion for beer and unwavering adherence to the Reinheitsgebot, we remain a Namibian business dedicated to creating value and new realities in Namibia through our brand and investing in our employees and their ongoing development,' he said.

He stated that NBL, which was founded in 1920, is the leading beverage manufacturing company in Namibia and one of the last few independently owned commercial-scale breweries in Southern Africa, adding that NBL is one of only a few large-scale commercial breweries in Africa that brew according to the German Reinheitsgebot ('Purity Law') of 1516, which states that the only ingredients used in brewing are malted barley, hops, and water.

'Our adherence to the Reinheitsgebot ensures high-quality beer made from safe, natural ingredients. We are the market leader in Namibian beer, and our full portfolio includes soft drinks, low and non-alcoholic beverages, and other alcoholic products. Outside of Namibia and South Africa, our products are exported to 17 countries,” he stated.

The international DLG Quality Evaluation compares beer brands brewed in accordance with the 1516 Reinheitsgebot ('Purity Law') to quality specifications for taste, analytical, and biological standards.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency