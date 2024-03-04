NCCK Empowers Peace Actors To Tackle Insecurity In Kerio Valley

To promote peace and stability in the North Rift region, the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has taken a significant stride by empowering 30 peace actors with essential skills. The training is aimed at equipping them with the ability to identify threats to peace, comprehend the underlying causes of insecurity, and devise practical solutions. The 30 selected peace actors from Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, and Baringo Counties, have been entrusted with the crucial task of promoting peace along the Kerio Valley belt. The initiative aims to mitigate conflicts that have plagued the region for years. During a comprehensive 2-day training session held in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, the peace actors delved into the complexities of the region's socio-political landscape. They identified the scramble for diminishing natural resources, exacerbated by the adverse impacts of climate change, as the primary driver of conflict and insecurity in the Kerio Valley belt. The Chief Officer, Peace and Disaster M anagement Elgeyo Marakwet Lawrence Mutwol noted that the peace actors would enhance the peace at the grassroots level, terming it a welcome initiative. Speaking about the initiative, one of the trained peace actors Ronald Rotich emphasized the importance of grassroots involvement in resolving the region's security challenges. 'Our mandate is not just to receive training but to actively engage our communities,' Rotich stated. 'By sensitizing the public and fostering dialogue, we aim to find sustainable solutions to the issues plaguing our region,' he added. The trained peace actors have been tasked with organizing public sensitization forums within their respective wards. These forums will serve as platforms for community members to voice their concerns and contribute to developing viable solutions. Through these grassroots engagements, the initiative seeks to address insecurity from the ground up. Furthermore, the communities will compile and present memoranda to relevant authorities, urging concrete act ions to tackle critical issues related to peace, climate change, and governance in the region. The aim is to prompt tangible responses from duty-bearers and pave the way for lasting peace and stability in the Kerio Valley. The training initiative and subsequent community engagements comprise the broader 'Dumisha Amani Bonde la Kerio' (Maintain Peace in the Kerio Valley) programme. The programme is being implemented in collaboration with Tetra Tech International Development Services, reflecting a concerted effort to address the multifaceted challenges facing the region. Source: Kenya News Agency