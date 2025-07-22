Cambodia and South Korea Launch E-Mobility Carbon Trading Project



Windhoek: President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Monday reported that the Namibia Correctional Service (NCS) has produced food worth N.dollars 13.9 million through its food production initiatives. She made the announcement in Windhoek at the launch of the Sixth National Development Plan (NDP6) and during the presentation of the report on the first three months in office of the eighth administration.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the contributing production sites include the Divundu, Oluno, and Hardap Correctional Facilities. The president noted that this achievement saved the government N.dollars 6.7 million. ‘During May to June 2025, the Namibia Correctional Service produced food worth N.dollars 13.9 million from food production projects at the Divundu, Oluno and Hardap Correctional Facilities, saving the government an amount of N.dollars 6.7 million,’ she said.





Nandi-Ndaitwah also emphasised that the nine Green Schemes under government management are operational. ‘All nine Green Schemes under the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform, covering a total of 5 600 hectares of irrigable land, remain operational,’ she said. She noted that, at present, 3 403 hectares of land are under cultivation, with harvesting underway, aimed at ensuring food security.





The president further highlighted that the schemes have managed to produce more than 9 000 tonnes of maize, 300 tonnes of potatoes, and just under 40 tonnes of sunflower. ‘The identification of suitable land for the establishment of super farms has commenced, as well as the selection of appropriate strategic partners to drive this initiative,’ she added.





She went on to explain that the government has identified two new areas for Green Scheme development: Katima Farm in the Zambezi Region and Ekoka in the Ohangwena Region. This is in addition to maintaining operations at existing schemes. Nandi-Ndaitwah noted that the move will expand the footprint of irrigated agriculture. ‘Furthermore, we have successfully acquired Farm Richlyn, measuring 8 305 hectares in the Omaheke Region, for resettlement purposes,’ she added.

