Ndeitunga encourages Ohangwena Region to embrace him

Sebastian Ndeitunga, the newly appointed Governor of the Ohangwena Region, has encouraged the region's inhabitants to embrace and support him following his appointment by the president. In an interview with Nampa on Wednesday, Ndeitunga urged the people of the region to accept him, saying he is their 'son' and will rely on them. He stated that he is ready to take on the role of becoming the region's new leader, adding that he is ready to build a formidable team that will look into all of the region's concerns and pave new paths for solutions to some of the problems. Ndeitunga admitted that finding solutions will not be easy because some of the region's issues have been accumulating for some time, but said under his leadership, if people stand together and are disciplined and educated, they will break the cycle of poverty in the region. He added that he has no reason not to accept the president's appointment because he has a responsibility to the Namibian nation, the president and the region to ensure tha t it performs in accordance with the government's principle of providing quality, objective and partial services to inhabitants and visitors alike. 'I feel very honoured and proud that his excellency, Dr Hage Geingob, chose me from a pool of seasoned public servants or civilians who are also able to be in the same position,' he added. The appointment of the former Namibian Police Force inspector general comes after President Hage Geingob relieved Walde Ndevashiya of his duties as Ohangwena Region Governor, effective 16 November 2023. Source: The Namibian Press Agency