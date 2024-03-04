NDF member appears in court for allegedly raping minor at Grootfontein

OTJIWARONGO: A member of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) at Grootfontein has appeared in court on charges of rape and assault through threatening after he allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl. The 42-year-old Martin Hangula made his first court appearance before magistrate Boniface Konga and was denied bail when he appeared in court last week. Hangula was accompanied by his private lawyer, Bernard Tjatjara who represented him, while prosecutor Wendy Nkando appeared for the State. Nkando strongly objected to the granting of bail to the accused, citing the seriousness of the matter as well as the fact that police investigations are in the initial stages. She told the court that Hangula, who is also a businessman at Grootfontein, might interfere and jeopardise the police investigations if he is to be released on bail at this stage. Nkando added that the 15-year-old girl is a minor who is in Grade 10 at Grootfontein. She said the girl is highly vulnerable and could be persuaded by the accused to withdraw the c ase once he is out on bail. Hangula allegedly raped the girl at his flat last month. He reportedly threatened her and told her to not tell anyone or report the matter to the police, or he would shoot her. Hangula was arrested at Grootfontein last Wednesday and his case was postponed to 23 April 2024 to allow for police investigations. He however on Monday through his lawyer applied for a bail hearing on the matter. He is remanded in police custody at the Grootfontein Police Station holding cells. Source: The Namibia Press Agency