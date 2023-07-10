NDF member detained for possession of live pangolin

A 49-year-old female member of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) at Grootfontein Military Base, was on Sunday afternoon detained after she was allegedly found with a live pangolin at her house in Build Together location at the town.

Namibian Police Force Community Affairs Commander in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha on Monday told Nampa in an interview that the soldier is a corporal in the army, and faces a charge of possession of controlled wildlife product without a permit.

Mbeha said the suspect was arrested at approximately 12h30 on Sunday through a police led intelligence operation.

The live pangolin which was allegedly found in her possession is valued at N.dollars 50 000 and it was also confiscated from her, added Mbeha.

“We also booked the pangolin as a court exhibit and also for us to hand it over to the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism for further handling,” she said.

The suspect is detained at the Grootfontein Police Station waiting to be charged and also for her first court appearance during this week, said Mbeha.

Police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency