NDF members arrested for alleged poaching at Mangetti

Three male members of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) deployed to work in the Mangetti National Park in the Kavango West Region, were arrested for alleged poaching. According to a weekend crime report of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the region on Sunday, the army soldiers aged 28, 37 and 40, are alleged to have poached a Kudu, Eland, and Wildebeest, and were found in possession of bags containing dried meat by the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism Park officials. It is further alleged that the suspects used service rifles to commit the crime and made biltong out of the wild animals. The meat is valued at N.dollars 22 450. They are expected to appear in the Rundu Magistrate's Court on Monday. In an unrelated incident at Rundu, two girls aged three and seven died Sunday afternoon after they reportedly drowned in a pond, which resulted from sand mining activities along the Kavango River flood plain. 'Their mother was reportedly fishing nearby while the children were playing,' it read. I t is alleged that the girls got scared of cattle that were roaming nearby and ran into the pond. Their bodies have been taken to the Rundu State Hospital mortuary. Police investigations into both matters continue. Source: The Namibia Press Agency