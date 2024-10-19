NDF planning to recruit 1 500 new members



The Namibian Defence Force ( NDF ) plan to recruit 1 500 new members through the NDF Recruitment Planning Committee across all 14 regions in March 2025 . This was revealed by the Recruitment Officer in the Kavango East Region , Lieutenant Colonel Dennis Kamwi who paid a courtesy call on Kavango East Region Governor , Bonny Wakudumo on Friday . ‘ A total 3 000 cadets will be shortlisted and 1 500 will make the final cut . Application forms will be submitted starting from 01 November to 15 November 2024 ,’ Kamwi informed the governor and other stakeholders who were at the meeting . The 1 500 cadets will undergo basic recruit training for nine months at the NDF training establishment in Okahandja during the 2024 / 25 financial year . According to Kamwi , the distribution of new members across the regions has been determined , with the Khomas Region allocated 288 positions , Ohangwena 240 , Omusati 240 , and the remaining 11 regions are allocated 192 positions each . The marginalised communities are allocated 120

positions . Kamwi said the Recruitment Planning Committee will execute the recruitment process in close coordination with regional and constituency councillors for transparency and fairness . Interested candidates must be Namibian citizens and should be between the ages of 18 to 25 years . ‘ Interested candidates must have obtained Grade 12 or an equivalent certificate with 25 points in five subjects including an E symbol in English ,’ he said . Those that meet the necessary requirements should be ready to undergo a comprehensive medical exam and must pass a basic general knowledge test , as well as a fitness test , Kamwi shared with the governor .

Source: The Namibia Press Agency