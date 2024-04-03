  • April 4, 2024
NERC raises electricity tariff for customers enjoying 20-hour power supply

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved increase in electricity tariff paid by Band A customers from N68/KWh to N225/KWh.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Band A are those customers who enjoy electricity supply for 20 hours per day.

Mr Musliu Oseni, NERC Vice Chairman, said this at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

Oseni said these customers represent 15 per cent of the 12 million electricity customers across the country.

He said the commission had also downgraded some customers on Band A to Band C, due to non-fulfillment of the required hours of electricity provided by the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos).

Source: News Agency of Nigeria

