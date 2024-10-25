Network woos investments in Africa’s talent, resources for mutual benefits



Africa Intercontinental Network has called on international organisations to tap into Africa’s vast talents and resources to boost the continent’s progress and global recognition.

Mr Precious Osagie, National Coordinator of the group, made this appeal at a news conference in Abuja to announce the 2024 Africa International Network Conference and Global Awards.

He said the conference and awards ceremony aimed to create a platform for networking, empowerment, entertainment, and recognition of individuals who have made significant contributions to Africa.

Osagie said that by leveraging this event, Africa Intercontinental Network sought to create a sustainable platform for economic growth and development across the continent.

According to Osagie, the conference will feature 50 awardees that have impacted Africa, either directly or through affiliation, with thousands of audience members.

He also highlighted the group’s collaboration with Build-Up Africa, which had empowered over 2,000 individuals worldwide, f

ostering innovation, leadership, and progress.

‘The award ceremony will honour icons that have made a lasting impact in Africa, inspiring others to pursue excellence, resilience, and leadership.

‘This recognition will not only highlight their achievements but also set a standard of excellence for younger generations,’Osagie said.

Mrs Abiemwense Moru, Assistant Editor-In-Chief at News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), lauded the initiative, stating that it would promote Africa’s positive image and attract investors to the continent’s rich heritage and abundant resources.

Also, Mr Onuche Kingsley, Founder of Peace Ambassadors of Nigeria, stated that there was a need to promote the values and worth of Africa and the personalities who have made immeasurable impacts.

Misra Anurag, a representative of Tulsi Chanrai Foundation, also commended the organisers for the initiative to woo investors to Africa.

A representative of Lexicon Media, Promise Rabi-Dauda, called for the support of the public and other media organisat

ions to create awareness about the forthcoming event.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria