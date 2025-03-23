Hot News :

Nandi Ndaitwah Urges Public to Support Her Cabinet

Iranian Foreign Minister Says Nuclear Deal Cannot Be Renewed as Is

Oil, Gas Companies Became the Most Profitable in Russia in 2024 – Analysis

Kremlin Anticipates Challenging Technical Discussions Ahead of Putin-Trump Summit

Strike Hits Ukrainian Armed Forces Unit, UAV Assembly Shop in Brovary Underground

New Russian Ambassador Alexander Darchiev to Arrive in Washington Next Week

Moscow: Russia’s new ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, will be heading to Washington, DC next week, as confirmed by the Russian Foreign Ministry.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the Russian Foreign Ministry communicated to RIA Novosti that Ambassador Darchiev’s upcoming move to Washington is part of his diplomatic duties. The ministry stated, “The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the Russian ambassador [Darchiev] will head to Washington,” highlighting the official nature of the ambassador’s deployment to the United States.



This development marks a significant moment in the diplomatic relations between Russia and the United States, as Ambassador Darchiev prepares to assume his responsibilities in Washington.

