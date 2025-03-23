

Moscow: Russia’s new ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, will be heading to Washington, DC next week, as confirmed by the Russian Foreign Ministry.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Russian Foreign Ministry communicated to RIA Novosti that Ambassador Darchiev’s upcoming move to Washington is part of his diplomatic duties. The ministry stated, “The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the Russian ambassador [Darchiev] will head to Washington,” highlighting the official nature of the ambassador’s deployment to the United States.





This development marks a significant moment in the diplomatic relations between Russia and the United States, as Ambassador Darchiev prepares to assume his responsibilities in Washington.

