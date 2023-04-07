Newspaper Cup kicks off at Otjiwarongo

The 21st edition of The Namibian Newspaper Cup tournament officially kicked off on Friday morning at Otjiwarongo in the Otjozondjupa Region.

Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Agnes Tjongarero, along with the governors of the 14 regions, officially launched the tournament at the Paresis Sports Complex.

The Newspaper tournament this year comprises of both football and netball games and it will run until Monday.

The first games for tournament were played by the Kavango West Region against the Kavango East in the football, while netball saw hosts Otjozondjupa taking on Hardap.

The overall winners in football and netball competitions will receive floating trophies and medals, as well as N.dollars 30 000 for the football champions and N.dollars 25 000 for the netball top performers.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency