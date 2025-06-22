Neymar Nears Contract Extension with Santos Amid MLS Speculations



Santos: Veteran forward Neymar is close to extending his contract with Santos, the Brazilian Serie A club’s president said on Sunday. Neymar’s current deal is set to expire on June 30, and local media have linked him with a possible move to Major League Soccer. However, Santos has intensified efforts to retain the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star and is confident a deal will be finalized soon.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Santos club president Marcelo Teixeira told Radio Bandeirantes that they are in discussions with Neymar’s representatives. “We are making great progress with our negotiations and are very close to a new agreement that would allow Neymar to stay for a new period,” Teixeira stated.

Neymar, Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals, has faced challenges with form and fitness since returning from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament sustained in October 2023. This year, he has made just 12 appearances across all competitions for Santos, scoring three goals and providin

g three assists after rejoining his boyhood club on a six-month contract in January.

Teixeira defended Neymar against criticism regarding his off-field behavior and celebrity lifestyle, acknowledging the global attention Neymar attracts. “Off the pitch, he has his issues that are always very controversial,” Teixeira remarked. “His profile means that everything he does has worldwide repercussions. We understand that.”

Teixeira further emphasized the goal of aiding Neymar’s recovery in time for Brazil’s participation in next year’s World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. “We all want to see Neymar there, and he wants to play,” he explained. “He’s going through a recovery process, and we want to help him through it so that he can come back better and stronger very soon.”