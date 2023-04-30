NGO seeks enabling policies for veterinarians

In commemoration of the World Veterinary Day (WVD), Blueblood Veterinary Services, an NGO, has urged the government to formulate enabling policies for growth and development of the veterinary sector.

Dr Bala Mohammed, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the organisation, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

“By enabling policies, we mean government should provide environments where many more vets can practice and create businesses for mainstream economic development.

“Government should create that enabling environment so that vets can become employers of labour,” Mohammed said.

NAN reports that WVD is commemorated every last Saturday of April, and the theme for 2023 is; “Promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusiveness in the veterinary profession”.

NAN also reports that WVD was established by the World Veterinary Association in 2000 as an annual celebration of the veterinary profession and to raise awareness about animal health and welfare.

Its aim is to highlight the importance of the work done by veterinary professionals worldwide.

Mohammed, who identified veterinary doctors as working in all spheres of livestock sub- sector of the economy, said it was important to put in place policies that would adequately reward efforts of professionals.

He specifically urged the incoming administration to take advantage of the diversity in the profession to boost the livestock subsector of the economy.

“Enabling environment is important to boost the morale of private practitioners.

“The incoming administration must leverage on all of this low hanging fruits in making sure that they give the developing economy a leap through livestock agriculture.

“Considering the strength in the profession, there should be that capacity of government that regulates what we do as professionals, in making sure they harness the inherent opportunities in the profession,” Mohammed said.

The CEO, who described the theme as apt, said it provided veterinarians opportunity to have a re-think and look at the challenges confronting the profession.

According to him, veterinary profession appears to be one of the most diverse professions in terms of practice.

While congratulating veterinarians across the globe, the CEO urged them to explore all avenues geared towards increasing their capacity to acquire requisite skills.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria