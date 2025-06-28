UN Chief Welcomes DRC Rwanda Peace Deal



Outapi: Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare has called on all Namibians to commit themselves to promoting the Olufuko Festival. Ngurare made the call during the official opening of the 13th edition of the Olufuko Cultural Festival held on Friday in Outapi.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Ngurare emphasized the importance of Olufuko as a symbol of cultural commitment. ‘Let it remain a platform where tradition is celebrated, women are uplifted and their identity affirmed,’ he stated.





He further highlighted the government’s dedication to cultural preservation, asserting that culture and tradition are integral to nationhood, sustainable development, unity, and social well-being. Ngurare affirmed that the government supports the revival, preservation, and innovation of indigenous knowledge systems throughout Namibia.





Ngurare pointed out that through institutions such as the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture, the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development, and the National Heritage Council, the government continues to support cultural festivals, safeguard traditional sites, document indigenous languages, and empower traditional leaders as essential community voices.





‘We are committed to mainstreaming cultural education into our national curriculum, promoting arts-based livelihoods, and safeguarding customary practices under the protection of our Constitution,’ he added, urging attendees to ensure that the festival evolves into a movement that permeates their lives and communities.





The festival saw participation from 138 young girls in the Olufuko initiation, marking the highest number since the event began in 2012.

