NHE Delivers 506 Houses in 2023/24 Financial Year.



Ondangwa: The National Housing Enterprise (NHE) has delivered a total of 506 houses during the 2023/24 financial year. This announcement was made by NHE Corporate Communications and Marketing Manager Mutonga Matali during a media engagement held at Ondangwa in the Oshana Region on Thursday night.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Matali emphasized their commitment to addressing the housing backlog and delivering homes to the Namibian people. By the end of 2023, the country’s housing deficit was projected to be 300,000 units. As part of the initiative to provide housing, NHE has two significant projects underway in Ondangwa and Omuthiya. At Ondangwa, the construction of 64 houses is in progress, aimed at benefiting low to middle-income earners, with a budget of N.dollars 27 million. Meanwhile, in Omuthiya, 30 houses are being built at a cost of N.dollars 6.5 million to assist ultra-low income earners.

Matali highlighted that NHE has strengthened its policy infrastructure to streamline processes and accelera

te housing delivery to tackle the backlog. He mentioned that timely delivery of houses is now possible as NHE has gained access to funding for capital projects after resolving issues with their audited financial report, which had been delayed for seven years. This financial stability has attracted banking institutions, facilitating the rollout of housing projects.

Additionally, NHE has reactivated its Excess Loan, previously on hold, and is encouraging clients to utilize their service offerings, including the Building Loan. The Excess Loan initially started with a payout of N.dollars 20,000 and has now increased to N.dollars 50,000, with funds disbursed within a week of application, bypassing bond registration. The Building Loan can be granted up to N.dollars 1 million, contingent on the client’s qualification amount.

Matali urged NHE clients to reach out to regional branches in Oshakati, Rundu, Keetmanshoop, Windhoek, and Walvis Bay to access the various loan facilities provided by the institution.