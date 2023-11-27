NHE to Construct Over 500 Houses in Katima Mulilo in 2024

Katima Mulilo, Namibia – The National Housing Enterprise (NHE) has announced plans to build more than 500 houses in Katima Mulilo next year, addressing the housing needs in the area.

According to Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA), NHE Corporate Communications and Marketing Manager Mutonga Matali, speaking at the Katima Mulilo mayoral stakeholder gala dinner on Saturday, revealed that the project will focus on developing 546 unserviced plots acquired from the Katima Mulilo Town Council. Matali mentioned that the NHE is nearing the completion of the procurement process for this significant housing initiative. He highlighted the project's timeliness, noting that over 3,000 people on NHE's waiting list have expressed interest in purchasing these houses. Matali encouraged those registered on the waiting list to update their details at the NHE office in Rundu in preparation for the upcoming project. To date, NHE has successfully constructed 1,200 houses in Katima Mulilo, contributing significantly to the region's housing development.