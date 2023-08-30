Nigeria, UN strengthen collaboration on counter terrorism

The Federal Government, through the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the United Nations Office of Counter Terrorism (UNOCT) have signed Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) to further strengthen counter terrorism efforts in the country.

The Head, Strategic Communications, ONSA, Mr Zakari Mijinyawa, in a statement, said the MoUs were signed on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Mijinyawa, the documents are in furtherance of Nigeria’s joint efforts with the international community in combating the global menace of terrorism which still remains one of the most complex challenges to the peace, security, and stability of nations around the world.

He said the parties also pledged continued collaboration to identify, collect, and disseminate good practices and lessons learned as well as explore new opportunities by promoting dialogue and partnership through the development of capacity building activities.

The statement quoted the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, as saying that the two MoUs signalled a momentous milestone in cementing Nigeria’s partnership with UNOCT towards enhanced collective counter-terrorism efforts.

Ribadu was represented by the National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), retired Rear Adm. Yaminu Musa.

It also quoted Mr Vladimir Voronkov, UN Under-Secretary-General, Office of Counter-Terrorism, as saying that the MoUs envisaged further cooperation in various areas including countering terrorist travel, financing of terrorism, border and maritime security, and delivery of counter terrorism training in Nigeria.

Heads of key implementing Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) also attended the signing ceremony.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria