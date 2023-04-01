Nigeria wins 3rd game against Ghana at NCF Women’s Invitational

Nigeria has won her third game against Ghana by 62 runs at the ongoing Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) Women’s Invitational in Lagos.

The game at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) Cricket Oval on Friday, saw the Ghanaian team win toss and opted to field.

Nigeria had a slow start to the game but usual suspects Salome Sunday 27(18) and Agatha Obulor 25(34) helped kept the scoreboard ticking for the Nigerian side.

The hosts eventually sailed to 120 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs.

In the second innings, Ghana relied on Rasidatu Salia 20(29) and Komalpreet Grewal 11(23) to help see the side reach the target but their efforts wasn’t enough.

Nigeria’s Racheal Samson 4/18 and Peculiar Agboya 2/18 did the damage against the Ghanaian side as they limited their West African rivals to 58 for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs.

After the game, Rhyda Ofori, Captain of the Ghanaian side, said there are lots of lessons garnered so far from the tournament.

“We lost all our matches in the tournament, but it’s not the end of Women’s cricket in Ghana.

“We have learnt some lessons here and we will take it home and improve on our game. Hopefully, we will come back better and stronger,” Ofori said.

On her part, Blessing Etim, Captain of the Nigerian team, lauded her team’s efforts, adding however that they needed to do more.

“The win means a lot to us because we have put up a great effort and teamwork to ensure that we go unbeaten throughout this tournament.

“Although we need to come through with our batting and bring our ‘A’ game as well as we face Rwanda on Saturday,” Etim added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ghana has exited the tournament, losing all of its matches to Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Cameroon, along side Nigeria.

Meanwhile, host Nigeria will face Rwanda in the last group game while Sierra Leone will face Cameroon, both on Saturday.

The tournament, which began on Monday, is expected to end on Sunday.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria