Nigeria’s Defence Chief receives Prince Harry, Meghan in DHQ



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan have visited Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters, as part of a three-day private visit to Nigeria.

The visit, on the invitation of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, was also in relation to the Invictus Games, an international adaptive sport competition for wounded service personnel and veterans, founded by Prince Harry in 2014.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Duke and Duchess arrived Abuja on Friday, and immediately visited the Light Academy in Wuse, an institution supported by Archewell Foundation before moving to the defence headquarters.

On arrival at the DHQ, they were received by wives of military officers led by the President, Defence and Police Officers Wives Association, Mrs Oghogho Musa and top officers of the Nigerian military.

The visitors went into closed door meeting with the defence chief, at the end of which they declined to speak with newsmen.

The royal couple had left Abuja for a visit to the Nigerian

Army Reference Hospital Kaduna to interact with wounded soldiers receiving treatment.

They are expected to watch a novelty volleyball match between CDS Invictus and Team Duke on Saturday, hold strategic meetings, and proceed to Lagos on Sunday, before their departure.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria