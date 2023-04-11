NIMASA takes delivery of brand-new mass transit boats
The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has taken delivery of brand-new mass transit boats for staff use.
The Director General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, said this in his official Twitter handle on Tuesday.
The information reads: “We are practising what we preach. Our deliberate policy of NIMASA staff commuting to work by water transport will soon be in effect.
“The Agency’s presence and brand will become ever-dominant in our waters.
“Players, operators and stakeholders will be able to engage with us more directly and with real-time experience and value.
“Glad to announce we have taken delivery of our brand-new mass-transit boats and operations vessels to enable us to fulfil our dual mandates of promoting the Blue Economy and regulating the maritime domain,” he said.
Source: News Agency of Nigeria