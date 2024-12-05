NNN Encourages Youth to Acquire Oil and Gas Related Skills.



Windhoek: President-elect, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, has urged young Namibians to enhance and acquire skills needed in the oil and gas industry. Nandi-Ndaitwah was speaking during a press conference here on Thursday, advising that the youth do research on the skills needed in the oil and gas sector and acquire them.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Nandi-Ndaitwah emphasized the importance of self-initiative among the youth, highlighting that they should not merely wait for government directives. ‘Just find out the possible skills requirements in the oil and gas industry. And then start to prepare yourselves to have those skills,’ she stated. She encouraged the youth to take proactive steps in equipping themselves with necessary skills.

In her address, Nandi-Ndaitwah also issued a wake-up call to the leadership of Swapo, urging them to put more effort into their work. She reminded the leadership at all levels within the party to work harder and to serve the people with honesty and integrity. ‘I have to remin

d everyone in the leadership of Swapo, from the sections, the branches, districts, regions to national level to work harder,’ she emphasised.

Moreover, she called upon the Swapo leadership to resist corrupt practices, stressing the importance of serving the people with integrity. ‘We must serve our people with integrity and resist any temptation to corruption,’ said Namibia’s current Vice President.