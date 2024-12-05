Hot News :

NNN Encourages Youth to Acquire Oil and Gas Related Skills.

Nandi Ndaitwah Defends Presidential Victory Against Criticism.

DR Congo on High Alert Due to Mysterious Epidemic Causing Over 70 Deaths.

NamWater Pipeline Infrastructure Faces Urgent Need for Replacement, Schlettwein Declares.

Syrian Army Confirms Withdrawal from Hama After Rebel Advance.

Urgent: Macron Approves Resignation of Barnier Gov’t.

Search
Close this search box.

NNN Encourages Youth to Acquire Oil and Gas Related Skills.

Share This Article:


Windhoek: President-elect, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, has urged young Namibians to enhance and acquire skills needed in the oil and gas industry. Nandi-Ndaitwah was speaking during a press conference here on Thursday, advising that the youth do research on the skills needed in the oil and gas sector and acquire them.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Nandi-Ndaitwah emphasized the importance of self-initiative among the youth, highlighting that they should not merely wait for government directives. ‘Just find out the possible skills requirements in the oil and gas industry. And then start to prepare yourselves to have those skills,’ she stated. She encouraged the youth to take proactive steps in equipping themselves with necessary skills.

In her address, Nandi-Ndaitwah also issued a wake-up call to the leadership of Swapo, urging them to put more effort into their work. She reminded the leadership at all levels within the party to work harder and to serve the people with honesty and integrity. ‘I have to remin
d everyone in the leadership of Swapo, from the sections, the branches, districts, regions to national level to work harder,’ she emphasised.

Moreover, she called upon the Swapo leadership to resist corrupt practices, stressing the importance of serving the people with integrity. ‘We must serve our people with integrity and resist any temptation to corruption,’ said Namibia’s current Vice President.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Categories

Links

Press Releases

copyright © 2024 Namibia News Digest all rights reserved.