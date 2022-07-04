NNOC announces 2022 Commonwealth Games team

The Namibia National Olympic Committee on Friday announced a team of athletes and officials who will be representing Namibia at the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

The international multi-sport event for members of the Commonwealth is scheduled for Birmingham, England from 28 July to 08 August 2022 with over 5 000 athletes expected to compete in the different sport codes.

Namibia has a team of 32 athletes, one guide, 22 officials and coaches. The athletes will compete in nine sport codes - athletics, para-athletics, cycling, boxing, bowling, swimming, triathlon, wrestling and gymnastics.

The female athletes competing in athletics are Helalia Johannes, Christine Mboma and Alina Armas while the male athletes are Tomas Reinhold, Ryan Williams, Gilbert Hainuca, Mahmad Bock, Daniel Paulus, Andre Retief and Ivan Geldenhuys.

Robert Nghipangwela and Henk Botha are the athletics team coaches.

Boxers are Junias Jonas and Tryagain Ndevelo who will be coached by Albertus Tsamaseb while bowlers are Carel Olivier and John-Pierre Fouche and their coach is Fredrick Fouche.

Cyclists are Vera Looser, the only female cyclist, and males Tristan de Lange, Alex Miller, Hugo Hahn, Xavier Papo, Jean-Paul Burger and Drikus Coetzee.

The team officials are Elanor Grassow and Hans du Toit (manager/coaches) and Ermin van Wyk (mechanic).

Gymnasts are Shayna Schutte and Emilia Ekandjo - their coaches are Anne Snyman and Eleanora Karamfilova.

Para-athletes are Bradley Murere, Ananias Shikongo and guide Even Tjiuju with coach Belinda Oberholster and team manager, Jean-Paul Schmidt.

Swimmers are Alexander Skinner and Ronan Wantenaar coached by Janis Stergiadis.

The triathlon competitors are Imke Jagau, Anri Krugel and Divan du Plooy. The team manager is Adele de la Rey and Roual Spangenberg is coach.

Wrestlers are Romio Goliath and Jason Afrikaner coached by Luis Forcelledo Paz.

Chef de Mission is Marja Woortman while Anna Geleni and Naomi Schmidt are the team administrators.

The medical team consists of Elizabeth Botha (medical doctor), Brigitta Augustyn and Ruan Mocke (physiotherapists) and the team media attaché is Hesron Kapanga.

At the 2018 Commonwealth Games held in Gold Coast, Australia, team Namibia finished 19th among 54 Commonwealth nations and 18 territories that competed at the event. Namibia won two gold medals in marathon and boxing.

(NAMPA)

Source: The Namibian Press Agency