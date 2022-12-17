Northern beach facilities officially opened at Swakopmund

The newly constructed Northern Beach facilities were officially opened to the public at Swakopmund on Saturday.

The entertainment facilities, located near the Platz am Meer mall, amongst others include braai areas, a playground, kiosk and a level area for sports activities.

The Swakopmund Municipality is at the same time introducing a beach access plan to regulate the hosting of events.

The municipality regular receives applications from residents and visitors to host events along the beach, particularly during the festive season.

Swakopmund Mayor Dina Namubes during the opening ceremony said council had noticed that residents and visitors would compete for the best sites, which could lead to disagreements.

“Allegations of favouritism were even made when council allocated sites for events. This situation was aggravated by the absence of a beach access plan, which designates zones where certain recreational activities are permitted, restricted, prohibited or regulated.

The purpose of this plan is to effectively manage and control recreational activities that take place on the beach,” Namubes stated.

The mayor stressed that the plan will be utilised as a guide for decision-making in order to control crowding and to clearly identify which location is designated for a certain activity.

“The document will significantly simplify the application and approval processes for both residents and staff members, with the assurance of transparency, consistency and prompt decision-making.”

One of the contractors, Andre Louw, told Nampa the new facilities also include a kiosk which will be rented to an entity that will take custodianship of the entire facility.

“During the festive seasons the facilities will also serve as a base for lifeguards, who will not just help prevent drowning, but will also assist injured people and prevent disorderly behaviour, as well as overall just to ensure that the environment is conducive for users,” Louw said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency