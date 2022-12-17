Two bodies found in search for flood victims

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) found two bodies, believed to be that of homeless people swept away during flooding, in the Gammams riverbed in Windhoek on Friday.

NamPol earlier indicated that 10 homeless people were swept away while sheltering from the heavy rains in a tunnel behind the Game complex in the centre of town on Wednesday.

Four of them were thereafter reported missing.

The Inspector General of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol), Lieutenant General Joseph Shikongo, on Friday told Nampa the two deceased formed part of the 10 people who went missing during the flooding.

Shikongo said the bodies were found in the area leading up to the Goreangab Dam, the same area where two other bodies were found on Thursday.

One of the deceased found on Friday was identified as Antonio ‘Toni’ Vries by relatives who were at the scene.

Police investigations continue as not all 10 individuals reported as missing, have been found yet.

“The search will continue for the bodies we have not found and for bodies we may not yet be aware of,” Shikongo said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency