Geingob to prioritise digital transformation during remainder of term

President Hage Geingob has said he will, for the remainder of his term in office, champion the reforming of Namibia’s digital transformation and digital economy through a shared continental and global integrated partnership.

Speaking at the United States-Africa leaders’ summit session on ‘Digital Connectivity: Empowering the Next Generation of Inclusive Growth’ in Washington DC on Thursday, Geingob said digital connectivity, particularly for developing nations such as Namibia, is among the most critical aspects for bridging of the digital divide.

The Head of State said as the world becomes increasingly integrated and more services become available online in today’s era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), African nations cannot afford to be left behind. He said engendering digital transformation will require a shared continental vision to inform a holistic and integrated strategy with enduring partnerships.

Geingob noted that the COVID-19 pandemic forced the entire world to adapt and rely on digital connectivity for services. This exposed the digital divide and necessitated African governments to take a more targeted response to leveraging and intensifying public investments in soft and hard infrastructure to enable digital services, especially in the education sector.

“Now, more than ever, Africa is acutely aware of the need to harness digital solutions to increase productivity, drive development and ensure the overall welfare of citizens. For digital connectivity to empower the next generation, it must reach everyone… Young Africans are more integrated and connected than ever before, owing to improved access to the internet and mobile telephony,” Geingob stated.

He further indicated that through the Task Force on the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Namibia adopted the National Digital Strategy themed ‘4IR as enabler for a green and inclusive industrialisation to strive for a green and inclusive future for the next generation.’

He noted that Namibia is positioning itself as a green hydrogen hub and digital connectivity is a crucial enabler of this new green hydrogen economy, which equally speaks to the fourth pillar of clean energy transition in the US-Africa Strategy.

“I endeavour, for the remainder of my term as President of the Republic of Namibia, to champion these reforms, together with the whole of Government, towards improved quality of life for all Namibians and Africans in general,” said Geingob.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency