NOUN VC lauds ACETEL’s trailblazing journey



Prof. Olufemi Peters, Vice-Chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), has urged graduands of African Centre of Excellence on Technology Enhanced Learning (ACETEL) to utilise their digital expertise to drive development in their respective countries.

Peters gave the commendation on Thursday while speaking ahead of the institution’s 13th convocation ceremony slated for April 13, at the University’s premises in Abuja.

He lauded the graduands for the feat.

‘I expect these graduates from Nigeria and other African nations, now equipped with digital expertise, to spearhead developmental initiatives, especially in the realm of technology for education.’

Peters announced that the institution was set to graduate six PhD students, with ACETEL making a significant contribution of four to the cohort.

He commended the centre’s remarkable growth within its five-year existence, citing it as a testament to its resilience and unwavering dedication.

‘I commend the centre for producing such a notable number of

PhD scholars within a short span of five years; additionally, we have eleven MSc students graduating.

‘These scholars are specialising in high-demand courses such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, and Management Information Systems.’

He added that the programmes were on the rise; thereby attracting a considerable number of students.

‘We anticipate further growth as we demonstrate our commitment to providing quality education remotely.’

Peters underscored the pivotal role of ACETEL’s digital infrastructure in supporting the university’s Open and Distance Learning (ODL) system.

‘The digital infrastructure facilitated by the Centre is integral to our ODL delivery.

‘It plays a crucial role in providing accessible and high quality education to our diverse student body,’ he added.

The vice-chancellor, who assured continued support beyond World Bank funding, acknowledged ACETEL’s role in garnering international recognition for the university.

He expressed pride in the partnerships and collaborations

established with national and international institutions, emphasising their significance for future endeavours.

Peters congratulated the graduating students on their achievements and urged them to remain good ambassadors of the university.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria