NSA Highlights Data Utilization Challenges and Demographic Pressures in Kavango West

Nkurenkuru: The Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) on Friday highlighted gaps in the use of official data, growing youth demographic pressures, and migration-related strains as some of its primary concerns for the Kavango West Region. The concerns were raised during a briefing at Nkurenkuru, which focused on practical challenges emerging from the release of the 2023 Population and Housing Census and the launch of the Kavango West regional profile.

According to Namibia Press Agency, NSA's Manager of Corporate Communications, Iipumbu Sakaria, urged leaders to ensure that statistics are translated into action. Sakaria emphasized the legal requirement to disseminate collected data so that communities understand its purpose. He noted that Kavango West's population increased from about 86,000 in 2011 to 123,000 in 2023, with 76% of the population aged below 35. The large child population is expected to place increased pressure on public services in the coming decade, necessitating targeted planning.

Sakaria also highlighted urbanization's impact on Namibia's population distribution, noting an almost even split between urban and rural residents. Migration data, to be released later, is expected to show movement patterns and explain how unequal access to opportunities drives rural-to-urban migration. He pointed out that only 14.9% of children aged zero to five are enrolled in early childhood development (ECD) programs, calling for greater focus in areas with limited access.

During the discussion, Ncamagoro Constituency Councillor Thomas Rengi questioned the effective use of official statistics in decision-making and resource allocation. Rengi expressed concerns about government spending on data collection without subsequent utilization and called for a review of NSA funding if data does not inform planning. He also raised doubts about the reliability of some figures, particularly regarding ethnicity counts and coverage during enumeration.

The regional profile launch echoed these concerns, with speakers urging institutions to move 'data off the page and into action' and use the findings as a shared roadmap for sustainable and inclusive development. The meeting called on leaders and communities to use the regional profile to lobby for resources that address identified needs.

Sakaria concluded by stating that the census release and regional profile highlight clear priorities: using data effectively, planning for a youthful population, addressing migration realities, and aligning public spending with available evidence.