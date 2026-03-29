NAC Confirms Stolen Data Leaked on Dark Web

Windhoek: The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) has confirmed that approximately 500 GB of its data, illegally obtained during a cybersecurity incident, has been released on the dark web.According to Namibia Press Agency, in a statement issued on Saturday, the company confirmed the breach but did not specify when or how the data was published online. NAC had earlier indicated that the INC Ransomware Group exfiltrated about 500 GB of data, with the incident detected on 06 March 2026.Preliminary investigations show that the compromised data includes airport permit system files, parking management databases, engineering and project documents, financial records, and certain internal reports. The company said it moved swiftly to contain the threat by implementing measures to strengthen its defences.'NAC is actively verifying the scope of this exposure to establish whether sensitive or personal information has been compromised,' the statement said. The company also reassured stakeholders that airport operations, as well as safety and security, remain unaffected.NAC said it takes the incident seriously, remains committed to transparency and will provide updates as investigations into the breach continue.