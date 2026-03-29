Erongo U19 Narrowly Defeated in Thrilling Match Against Westphalia U17

Walvis bay: The Erongo Under-19 (U19) football team suffered a narrow 2-3 defeat to visiting Westphalia U17 in a friendly match played at Jan Wilken Stadium in Walvis Bay on Friday.According to Namibia Press Agency, the match formed part of a long-standing exchange programme between Namibia and Germany's Westphalia region, aimed at promoting youth development through sport, fostering cultural exchange, and strengthening bilateral relations. Westphalia U17 opened their tour with an entertaining encounter against Erongo U19, with both sides displaying attacking football throughout the match. The teams were evenly matched for much of the contest, but the visitors' superior technical ability and endurance proved decisive as they scored a late winner.Despite the loss, Erongo U19 gained valuable match practice ahead of their Group C campaign in the 2026 Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup, where they are set to face Khomas and Oshana. Speaking to Nampa on Sunday, Westphalia U17 head coach Holger Ballinghof said the visit builds on a long-standing relationship between the German and Namibian football associations.'Our squad will spend 14 days in Namibia as we continue to strengthen a relationship spanning more than 30 years. Our tour, running from 26 March to 06 April 2026, focuses on youth development, cultural exchange and reinforcing ties between the two nations,' he said. Ballinghof added that the match against Erongo provided a competitive test and a valuable learning experience for his players.The touring side is scheduled to face the Otjozondjupa U19 regional team on Tuesday. Both Namibian teams will then turn their attention to the 2026 Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup, set to take place in Keetmanshoop in the ||Kharas Region.