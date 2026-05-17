Ongos FC Drop Crucial Points in Women’s Super League Title Race

Windhoek: Women's Super League leaders Ongos FC lost their grip on the title race after being held to a goalless draw by UNAM Bokkies, with only two matches left in the season. The five-time champions entered the match with a two-point lead at the top of the table, needing a win to maintain their advantage. However, the stalemate at the UNAM Stadium saw them give up their position at the top of the standings.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the university side executed a disciplined tactical approach, enjoying long spells of possession and frustrating their experienced opponents, especially towards the end of the first half. Despite their pedigree in women's football, Ongos failed to capitalize on key opportunities, squandering two clear one-on-one chances with the goalkeeper, while poor decision-making in the final third proved costly.

UNAM maintained their compact defensive structure after the interval and aimed to exploit counter-attacking opportunities whenever Ongos lost possession. However, their forwards were equally wasteful in front of the goal. With neither side able to find a breakthrough, the match ended 0-0, dealing a heavier blow to Ongos' title ambitions than to UNAM.

Despite earning a point, UNAM slipped from fourth to fifth place on the table, level on 35 points with African Stars Queens. The dropped points allowed title rivals Mighty Gunners, the women's outfit of the Namibian Defence Force, to move to the top of the standings after a dominant 5-0 victory over Mighty Angels in the Oshana Region. Mighty Gunners now lead the table on 50 points, with Ongos dropping to second on 49. Mighty Angels remain 10th with 19 points.

Elsewhere in Windhoek, Khomas NamPol strengthened their grip on third place with a 4-0 victory over NUST Babes to move to 36 points. African Stars Queens edged Windhoek City 1-0 to remain fourth, just one point behind Khomas NamPol. Windhoek City are seventh on 27 points, while NUST Babes have been relegated from the Women's Super League after remaining on seven points in 11th place.

VPower Angels collected maximum points with a narrow 1-0 win over Desert Foxes, who are still searching for their first victory after 20 matches this season. Angels occupy eighth position, while Desert Foxes remain at the bottom of the table and are also relegated.

Meanwhile, Arrows Ladies continued their run with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Julinho Athletics Ladies, keeping their hopes of a top-five finish alive. The win leaves Arrows in sixth place on 32 points, just three behind UNAM, while Julinho remain ninth on 20 points.