Windhoek: President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Saturday paid tribute to late Swapo Hardap regional coordinator Joplin !Gontes, describing her as a dedicated leader whose life was defined by service, humility, and compassion.According to Namibia Press Agency, Nandi-Ndaitwah spoke during the funeral service in Windhoek, noting that the death of !Gontes on 04 May 2026, the same day Namibia commemorated the 48th anniversary of the Cassinga Massacre, added another layer of pain to a day of national remembrance. The president remarked that the passing of comrade !Gontes on such a significant day in the national calendar underscored the fragility of life and the responsibility to serve with the values !Gontes exemplified throughout her life.Nandi-Ndaitwah highlighted !Gontes' journey from education and healthcare into politics, noting her early career as a relief teacher at Emma Hoogenhout Primary School, followed by her work as a nurse and later as a senior tuberculosis response coordinator in Aranos. !Gontes jo ined Swapo in her youth, ascending through the party ranks to become district coordinator for Aranos before being elected Hardap regional coordinator in 2022 and a member of the party's central committee.The president credited !Gontes with bolstering the party's presence in Hardap during challenging political periods and stated that her leadership contributed to Swapo's performance in the 2025 regional and local authority elections. Nandi-Ndaitwah described the late politician as a deeply spiritual woman who promoted unity and tolerance, emphasizing her commitment to uplifting, uniting, and treating people with dignity regardless of their circumstances.Nandi-Ndaitwah was accompanied by First Gentleman Denga Ndaitwah and Vice President, Lucia Witbooi. Gontes is survived by two children.