Mbandeka Engages Stakeholders on Legal Compliance and Service Delivery

Mariental: Attorney General Festus Mbandeka says the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) is committed to improving service delivery, strengthening legal compliance, and reducing costly litigation against the State through nationwide stakeholder engagement sessions. Speaking during the first-ever stakeholder engagement session hosted by the OAG in Mariental on Friday, Mbandeka said the engagements seek to improve understanding of the mandate of the Attorney General's office while promoting good governance, accountability, and adherence to legal frameworks within public institutions and State-owned enterprises (SOEs).

According to Namibia Press Agency, Mbandeka explained that the Attorney General, appointed under Article 32(3)(i)(ee) read with Article 86 of the Namibian Constitution, serves as the principal legal adviser to the President and Government. 'The service to Government is holistic in scope and therefore covers regional and local authority levels of Government and SOEs, as well as traditional authorities,' he said.

Mbandeka noted that the engagements aim to improve coordination between the OAG and stakeholders by providing information on compliance with legal frameworks, government policies, and governance requirements. 'This is primarily to improve service delivery and minimise non-compliance which often leads to costly and preventable litigation against the State,' he said. He added that the consultations would guide interventions to streamline operations, strengthen stakeholder relations, and promote voluntary legal compliance within State institutions and SOEs.

Officials from the Directorate of Legal Advice, Directorate of Civil Litigation, and the Office of the Prosecutor General also presented on their mandates and operational procedures. Legal practitioner Tangi Shikongo from the Directorate of Legal Advice said the office scrutinises agreements binding the State, vets Bills and proclamations before tabling in Parliament, negotiates bilateral and multinational agreements, and represents Government at national and international fora. Shikongo urged institutions seeking legal advice to submit written requests with all supporting documentation and contact details.

Civil Litigation representative Janseline Gawises said the directorate represents Government offices, ministries, and public officials in civil and criminal matters arising from the execution of their duties. She highlighted challenges such as delays in receiving instructions, incomplete information, poor record keeping, lack of council resolutions, and failure to follow misconduct procedures. Stakeholders raised concerns over the absence of a Deputy Prosecutor-General in the Hardap Region, delays in court case finalisation, and lawyers handling multiple matters in different towns on the same day, resulting in postponements and delays.