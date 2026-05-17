Shimooshili Elected to Cosafa Executive Committee

Harare: Robert Shimooshili, the president of the Namibia Football Association, was on Sunday elected to the executive committee of the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) during the organisation's 2026 elective general assembly (EGA) held in Harare, Zimbabwe.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the EGA, which took place over the weekend, also saw Tariq Babitseng of Botswana elected unopposed as Cosafa president, alongside a new executive committee tasked with steering football development across the region over the next four years.

The newly elected executive committee will play a central role in shaping Cosafa's strategic direction as the organisation seeks to strengthen football development, competitions, and administration throughout southern Africa. The election process was overseen by the Cosafa electoral committee in accordance with the organisation's electoral code.

The general assembly provided member associations with an opportunity to deliberate on matters concerning the continued growth of football within the Cosafa region and to reaffirm a shared commitment to the future of the game in southern Africa. Babitseng succeeds outgoing Cosafa president Said Ali Said Athouman following the conclusion of the assembly, where member associations gathered to participate in the organisation's governance processes and reinforce Cosafa's commitment to advancing football across the region.

Meanwhile, Alfred Randriamananampisoa of Madagascar was elected Cosafa vice-president, while Brenda Kunda of Zambia secured the executive committee's reserved women's seat. The newly elected exco members are Lijane Nthunya of Lesotho, Nqobile Magwizi of Zimbabwe, Shimooshili of Namibia, and Peter Simelane of Eswatini. In addition, Linda Zwane of South Africa and Irene Gon§alves of Angola were co-opted onto the executive committee. a The newly elected leadership will serve a four-year term from 2026 to 2029.