IUM to Open 120-Bed Private Hospital Near Ondangwa in 2027

Ongwediva: Founder and Chairperson of the International University of Management (IUM), David Namwandi, has announced that IUM is constructing a 120-bed private hospital near Ondangwa, with the facility expected to open by mid-2027. Speaking at the university's 22nd winter convocation ceremony in Ongwediva on Friday, Namwandi revealed that the hospital, located about three kilometres northwest of Ondangwa, would also serve as a training facility in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Social Services.According to Namibia Press Agency, Namwandi stated, "IUM is busy constructing a state-of-the-art private hospital with a capacity of 120 beds. This hospital shall open its doors mid-2027. In collaboration with Ministry of Health and Social Services, it's envisaged that this hospital shall equally be one of the training hospitals in our country."Namwandi also announced the expansion of IUM's infrastructure and academic offerings as the institution continues to grow its national footprint. The university now has campuses in the Ohangwena, Erongo, Khomas, Kavango West, and Oshana regions, with a student population of 28,500 this academic year.He said the institution currently offers 122 accredited programs, including qualifications in nuclear science, gas, energy, nursing, and medical specializations. Furthermore, IUM is investing in research and media platforms, which includes the establishment of the Swakopmund Research, Training and Conference Centre, a Water Institute, and the launch of IUM Radio services across several regions in 2024.Namwandi emphasized the importance of education, stating, "Education is so crucial that it cannot be left to the government alone. IUM is therefore fulfilling civic duties to compliment the State and government in adding more needed human capital for them and to reconstruct our economy. We, therefore, vow not to disengage until this sacred cause has finally been achieved."A total of 1,225 students graduated during Friday's ceremony, while a further 2,060 students are e xpected to graduate at the upcoming Windhoek convocation, bringing the total number of graduates this winter to 3,285.