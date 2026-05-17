MTC Opens Temporary Retail Shop in Okuryangava to Boost Telecom Access

Windhoek: Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) has inaugurated a temporary containerised retail shop in the bustling area of Okuryangava. This move is part of the company's ongoing efforts to enhance the availability of telecommunications services in densely populated residential regions.According to Namibia Press Agency, the temporary retail structure is situated at the prominent Stop and Shop area in Katutura. It is anticipated to operate for a period of four months while MTC completes the necessary approvals for a permanent retail outlet, which is slated for completion by September 2026. Tim Ekandjo, MTC's Chief Marketing, Communications, Branding and Sustainability Officer, highlighted that this initiative is a component of the company's wider retail expansion strategy nationwide.Ekandjo emphasized the necessity of maintaining a presence in Okuryangava, explaining that the area's significance warranted immediate action to ensure community access to MTC's services. The decision was influenced by Win dhoek's rapid population growth and the corresponding surge in demand for telecommunications services in commercial and residential zones.Currently, Windhoek's population is approximately 537,000, with an annual growth projection of 17,600 residents. Ekandjo noted that these numbers reflect a burgeoning customer base within Katutura's active commercial areas. The temporary shop will offer services such as high-speed Wi-Fi, mobile plans, and business solutions, while also serving as a platform for MTC to engage with the local community and evaluate the effectiveness of mobile retail outlets in supporting community needs.Additionally, MTC has unveiled plans to establish another mobile home in Okongo, a second mobile home in Walvis Bay, and relocate its Ongwediva store to a larger venue at Oshana Mall. These initiatives are part of MTC's strategy to broaden digital access and enhance customer service delivery throughout Namibia.