Robberies Dominate Weekend Crime Report

Windhoek: Robberies were recorded as the most prevalent crime over the weekend, with multiple violent incidents reported across different regions.

According to Namibia Press Agency, in Outjo, four suspects allegedly broke into a chalet on Friday at about 02h30, tied up an elderly couple aged 68 and 70, and robbed them of firearms, cash, and valuables before fleeing the scene. Another alleged robbery occurred along the B2 road between Karibib and Okahandja shortly after midnight on Saturday, when a truck driver transporting fish was attacked, stabbed, and tied up by suspects who stole goods and fled.

In the Khomas Region, two robberies with aggravating circumstances were reported in Klein Windhoek on Saturday afternoon. In the first incident, a woman was allegedly threatened at knifepoint by two men who robbed her of her phone at around 11h55 in Olof Palme Street. In the second incident, a mother and her two children were allegedly attacked by three suspects wielding knives, leaving the mother and one of her kids injured while their belongings were stolen around 12h30 in Promenaden Road.

Drug-related crimes featured prominently in Erongo, particularly in Mondesa and Kuisebmund, where several suspects were arrested on Friday for possession of cannabis and Mandrax during police operations.

A head-on collision on the B2 road near Langstrand on Saturday night claimed the lives of two passengers, aged 11 and 30, while another fatal crash in Nkurenkuru on Friday night resulted in one death following an overturned vehicle.

NamPol also reported three suspected suicides over the weekend in Onandjaba, Okankolo, and Eenhana, occurring between Friday and Saturday. All victims, aged 35, 55, and 41, died by hanging. Investigations into all incidents are ongoing, with no arrests made in several of the robbery cases.