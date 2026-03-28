Health Volunteers Protest Recruitment in Zambezi Region

Katima mulilo: A group of 95 volunteers who have been serving at the Ministry of Health and Social Services in the Zambezi Region protested on Friday against the ministry's recent recruitment process, claiming they were overlooked for permanent employment despite years of voluntary service.According to Namibia Press Agency, the ministry advertised entry-level positions, including those of cleaners and labourers, in December last year. Written and oral interviews were conducted in February this year, with over 2,500 applicants competing for 25 vacancies.The group, during their protest at Katima Mulilo, called on Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Esperance Luvindao, and regional political leaders to intervene. They argued that long-serving volunteers should have been prioritized instead of being left unemployed after years of service.The protesters alleged favouritism and nepotism in the recruitment process at Katima Mulilo District Hospital, claiming that some human resources officials colluded to favour relatives and friends. "We have observed that nepotism is practiced when recruiting institutional workers. We therefore demand for an anti-nepotism policy in order to eliminate the nepotism practices within the institution. Corruption is too much," said group spokesperson Obadia Sambi while reading a letter addressed to Luvindao.Another volunteer, Precious Mbanga, mentioned that many of the former volunteers worked for the institution during the COVID-19 period and hold multiple service certificates, which were mandatory along with vaccination, but were still sidelined.Riah Mutame, also a volunteer, expressed dissatisfaction with the process, alleging that some successful candidates neither applied nor sat for the tests. Group leader Annetty Kamwi said the protest would continue until a satisfactory response is received from the regional director, the governor, or the minister."We dropped the letters of our concerns to the P.A of the regional director, the P.A of the regional governor and via email to the P.A of the minister," said Kamwi.Regional Health Director for Zambezi, Woita Kapumburu, was not immediately available on Friday to comment on the matter.