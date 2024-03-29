  • March 30, 2024
Hot News :

Man rapes 10-year-old boy

Kenya And UAE Sign MOU On ICT Investment Cooperation

Municipality Stakeholders Meet To Deliberate On Collaboration, Refugees

Christians Mark Easter With Call For Humanity

State Push For Good Nutrition To Spur Growth.

Mombasa County Rolls Out Waste Segregation Project To Reduce Pollution

NTSA Partners With Watu Credit Kenya To Train Bodaboda Riders

Share This Article:

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) in partnership with Watu Credit Kenya has embarked on a campaign dubbed ‘Tujenge Msingi’ aimed at having a positive narrative in road safety issues in the boda boda sector through enhanced safety trainings.

NTSA Director in-charge of Road Safety Programmes Samuel Musumba said that the training seeks to address the emerging road safety challenges encountered by the motorcycle riders in their day to day businesses including responsible and proper usage of the road, securing their bikes, savings, importance of possessing an insurance cover, logbooks, joining SACCOS to actively engage in empowerment projects among others.

He attributed the hiccups experienced in the sector to lack of proper leadership since its onset but now that they have improved on this, their issues were well articulated and the government is coming up with more policies and providing an enabling working environment where they could thrive.

He recognized a reduction in the number of road
accident fatalities which stands at 1000 with 230 being the riders since the onset of the year compared to those that have occurred in the previous years.

However, he was quick to note that life is precious and thus the need to continue on conducting training for the riders and sensitizing them further on road safety matters to reduce the number of deaths.

Watu Kenya Country Director Erick Massawe said that the sector is key in the transport industry in Kenya in providing employment opportunities, transporting goods among offering other essential services thus the need to promote a culture of responsible financial behaviour and economic empowerment.

The duo was speaking in Molo sub-county during a financial literacy clinic for the motorbike riders held at Molo stadium hosted by the Watu Credit Kenya who mainly offers financial literacy clinics to the riders.

The riders were urged to be extra cautious during this Easter holiday, ensure that they adhere to the road safety rules to the letter and be in their
safety gears whenever on the road.

Source: Kenya News Agency

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Categories

Links

Press Releases

copyright © 2024 Namibia News Digest all rights reserved.