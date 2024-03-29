NTSA Partners With Watu Credit Kenya To Train Bodaboda Riders

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) in partnership with Watu Credit Kenya has embarked on a campaign dubbed ‘Tujenge Msingi’ aimed at having a positive narrative in road safety issues in the boda boda sector through enhanced safety trainings.

NTSA Director in-charge of Road Safety Programmes Samuel Musumba said that the training seeks to address the emerging road safety challenges encountered by the motorcycle riders in their day to day businesses including responsible and proper usage of the road, securing their bikes, savings, importance of possessing an insurance cover, logbooks, joining SACCOS to actively engage in empowerment projects among others.

He attributed the hiccups experienced in the sector to lack of proper leadership since its onset but now that they have improved on this, their issues were well articulated and the government is coming up with more policies and providing an enabling working environment where they could thrive.

He recognized a reduction in the number of road

accident fatalities which stands at 1000 with 230 being the riders since the onset of the year compared to those that have occurred in the previous years.

However, he was quick to note that life is precious and thus the need to continue on conducting training for the riders and sensitizing them further on road safety matters to reduce the number of deaths.

Watu Kenya Country Director Erick Massawe said that the sector is key in the transport industry in Kenya in providing employment opportunities, transporting goods among offering other essential services thus the need to promote a culture of responsible financial behaviour and economic empowerment.

The duo was speaking in Molo sub-county during a financial literacy clinic for the motorbike riders held at Molo stadium hosted by the Watu Credit Kenya who mainly offers financial literacy clinics to the riders.

The riders were urged to be extra cautious during this Easter holiday, ensure that they adhere to the road safety rules to the letter and be in their

safety gears whenever on the road.

Source: Kenya News Agency