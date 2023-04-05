Nujoma calls for action to address unemployment

Minister of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation, Utoni Nujoma, said the only way to tackle unemployment in the country is by fixing border problems and establish manufacturing industries.

Nujoma said this at the official launch of the Development Process of the Third National Employment Policy of the Republic of Namibia (3NEP) held in the capital on Tuesday.

“We have brought a lot of investment in the country but jobs are not created. Most of the uniforms worn by people in military and school-going learners are imported. More jobs can be created if we close our borders and manufacture our own uniforms,” said Nujoma.

The upcoming 3NEP is set to benefit Namibian workers especially on youth unemployment and gender responsive initiatives. The ministry is leading the development of the policy with the assistance from the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

“With Namibia’s youth unemployment rate estimated at 50 per cent, the government has identified job creation as a top priority and is now working on a new policy framework to guide its effort in this area,” he boasted.

He stated that unemployment statistics, in particular with youth unemployment, have worsened significantly since the advent of COVID-19 crisis of 2020-21 and the utmost sense of urgency is needed to reverse it.

However, this can only be done by ensuring that the policy supports the goals and aspirations of all key stakeholders, including formal workers, youth, rural workers and other vulnerable groups, he added.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, Jerry Namalenga, the finalisation of the development process is expected to be in August 2023.

