Hot News :

Namibians Flock to Heroes Acre to Bid Nujoma Farewell

Chinese Blockbuster “Ne Zha 2” Shatters Records, Now 7th on All-Time Global Box Office Chart

Overseas Cambodian Laborers Remit 2.95 Billion USD in 2024

Serbia’s GDP Grows 3.9 Percent in 2024: Preliminary Data Released

Landslide Claims Six Lives in Southern Afghanistan’s Uruzgan

China’s Non-Manufacturing PMI Rises to 50.4 in February

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Nujoma’s Casket Arrives at Heroes Acre

Share This Article:


Windhoek: The casket containing the remains of Founding President Sam Nujoma has arrived at Heroes Acre, where he will be laid to rest. The casket was accompanied by President and Chief Mourner, Nangolo Mbumba, as thousands of mourners watched the event unfold.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the funeral of the Namibian liberation icon is being attended by prominent figures such as President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, former President of South Africa Thabo Mbeki, Angola’s President Joo Louren§o, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and Esteban Lazo Hern¡ndez, member of the Polit Buro of the Cuban Communist Party.



Nujoma passed away on 08 February this year, and a national mourning period of 21 days was declared.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Categories

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Links

Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.