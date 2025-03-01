Namibians Flock to Heroes Acre to Bid Nujoma Farewell



Windhoek: The casket containing the remains of Founding President Sam Nujoma has arrived at Heroes Acre, where he will be laid to rest. The casket was accompanied by President and Chief Mourner, Nangolo Mbumba, as thousands of mourners watched the event unfold.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the funeral of the Namibian liberation icon is being attended by prominent figures such as President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, former President of South Africa Thabo Mbeki, Angola’s President Joo Louren§o, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and Esteban Lazo Hern¡ndez, member of the Polit Buro of the Cuban Communist Party.





Nujoma passed away on 08 February this year, and a national mourning period of 21 days was declared.

