Windhoek: The Never Walk Alone (NWA) initiative held its annual fundraising gala dinner in the capital on Saturday, resulting in N.dollars 396 800 collected to support its mission of providing school shoes to vulnerable children across Namibia. Speaking at the event, NWA founder, Tim Ekandjo, revealed that the initiative raised N.dollars 1.5 million through corporate table sales and pledges.According to Namibia Press Agency, Ekandjo stated, "We made N.dollars 1 million and 10 Namibian dollars from table sales." After deducting event costs of N.dollars 1.13 million, including venue, staging, and décor expenses, the initiative recorded a surplus of N.dollars 396 800. The fundraising effort comes as the organisation prepares to implement a three-year impact plan requiring an estimated N.dollars 12.9 million to reach more than 31,500 children between 2026 and 2028.Project spokesperson Nangula Mbako outlined the programme's goals, stating that it aims to reach 10,000 children in 2026 at a cost of N.dollars 3.9 2 million, followed by 11,500 children in 2027 at N.dollars 4.6 million, and another 10,000 children in 2028 at N.dollars 4.4 million. According to Mbako, the organisation has already distributed more than 12,000 pairs of shoes to vulnerable children across the country. "We are not starting from zero, but are building on proven impact," she said.Delivering the keynote address, Vice President Lucia Witbooi described the initiative as an investment in Namibia's future. "By our donations and our contributions tonight, we are not just giving money, we are giving a child a chance to dream, to grow, and to eventually give back to our country," she said. Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture, Dino Ballotti, praised the organisation for mobilising support from the private sector. "To have raised millions through this foundation, I want us all to give a round of applause to Tim and his team," he said.The event attracted government officials, business leaders, development partners , and representatives of civil society, with 24 corporates purchasing tables in support of the fundraiser. The fundraising campaign forms part of the organisation's broader goal of ensuring that no child is denied dignity, confidence, or access to education because they do not have a pair of shoes.