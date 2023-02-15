NYC announces five-year plan finalisation to Geingob

The National Youth Council (NYC) announced the finalisation of their five-year strategic plan to President Hage Geingob at State House on Wednesday.

NYC executive chairperson Sharonice Busch announced the finalisation of the strategic plan during a courtesy call to the Head of State with the NYC board members, Minister and Deputy Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service Agnes Tjongarero and Emma Kantema-Gaomas present, accompanied by the Pan-African Youth Union delegation.

Busch said the board recently finalised NYC’s five-year integrated strategic business plan which in the near future will be presented to the line ministries.

“The integrated strategic business plan of the board looks at how to reposition the NYC for the next five years to ensure that they not only remain relevant, but become truly competitive and a world-class leading youth coordinating body,” she said.

Busch said through their strategic plan NYC would really like to emphasise on operational excellence, strengthening of NYC’s systems and processes.

“The plan focuses on reinventing and strengthening their programmes, advocacy and lobbying,” she said.

Busch mentioned some NYC programmes such as the horticulture programme established in 2020, where NYC set up green houses in all 14 regions which through their agribusiness initiatives benefitted and empowered over 84 young Namibians.

“This was achieved through agribusiness capacity building monthly allowances and the programme is valued at N.dollars 3.6 million,” the executive chair said.

In addition, Busch stated a total of 205 youth-owned businesses, organisations and individuals benefitted through NYC’s Youth Development Ground Programme established in 2014 to support youth-owned projects.

The NYC has also targeted interventions for youth with disability and from marginalised communities, she explained and NYC will be convening, for the first time in May, a national conference for marginalised youth communities.

“The communities will have an opportunity to have a structure in which they can better articulate, channel their issues and areas of advocacy in the NYC,” she said.

It is a conference NYC started with nationwide consultation which will have an opportunity to convene at a national level, Busch added.

The National Youth Week is set to take place in April under the theme ‘Dignifying young people through decent work.’

Source: Namibia News Press Agency