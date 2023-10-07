NYFF congratulates Luminate for collaboration toward empowering Nigerian youth

Nigeria Youth Futures Fund (NYFF) Advisory Board has congratulated Luminate, a CSO, for collaborating with it toward raising funding for the success empowering Nigerian youth.

A statement by Maimuna Sani, NYFF’s Head of Communications and Community Engagement, indicated that the collaboration is aimed at focusing attention on a shared commitment to empowering the Nigerian youth.

Sani added that the cooperation is to catalyse impactful transformation for the long-term developmental of the country.

She said that the youth fund project set in motion in 2021, “is a five-year initiative funded by the MacArthur Foundation and Ford Foundation, and implemented by LEAP Africa, a non-profit organisation committed to inspiring, empowering and equipping a new cadre of African leaders.

According to her, the project is dedicated to nurturing youth leadership and activism in Nigeria by fostering outcomes-driven policy engagements and inclusive resourcing for medium and long-term national development.

“The NYFF embodies the collective determination to invest in the potential of Nigerian youth. By facilitating policy engagements and providing a platform for their voices and ideas to thrive, NYFF continues to pave the way for a brighter and more inclusive Nigeria,’’ she said in the statement.

Executive Director of LEAP Africa, Kehinde Ayeni, who spoke further on the project, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Luminate Group as a funding partner for the Nigeria Youth Futures Fund.

“Their commitment to join this fund underscores the power of collective action in engendering citizen-led participation in good governance and nation building.

“This partnership will amplify the project’s local and grassroots impact and create a lasting positive change in Nigeria at all levels.”

LEAP’s Director of Programmes in Africa, Amabelle Nwakanma, said Luminate’s experience in supporting social change initiatives would be invaluable to NYFF.

She said, “This collaboration will enable us to expand our reach and engagement efforts, ensuring that youth voices not only resonate but also drive tangible changes in our nation’s long-term development plans.”

Luminate’s contribution to NYFF funding pool is expected to enhance the fund’s capacity to drive sustainable and inclusive development initiatives.

She stated that the partnership is also expected to further advance the youth fund’s outreach and engagement across its areas of coverage and ensure that the youth not only speak with one voice, but are heard and carried along in the country’s long-term development plans.

Vice President Africa of Luminate, Toyin Akinniyi, said that the organisation as a supporter of efforts at creating just and fair societies, “is proud to co-fund the Nigeria Youth Futures Fund alongside the Ford Foundation and MacArthur Foundation.

“The active participation of young Africans in civic and political processes is critical to ensuring more representative and inclusive governance.

“The Nigeria Youth Futures Fund will continue to play a huge role in facilitating young people’s active participation and engagement in the development of policies and strategies that will shape Nigeria’s future, and that is why we are supporting this.”

Speaking earlier, Chinenye Uwanaka, the Co-chair of NYFF Advisory Board, expressed the group’s happiness to have Luminate join in the project, saying: “their vision and values strongly align with ours, and they have a history of supporting youth-led organisations.

“I really look forward to working with them to increase meaningful civic and political participation in Nigeria, and help create an environment where independent media thrives, especially in the challenging times we live in as a nation.”

The Luminate’s involvement solidifies NYFF’s foundation of collaboration, innovation, and resilience. Together with LEAP Africa, the MacArthur Foundation, and the Ford Foundation, Luminate becomes an integral part of this transformative journey that places the youth at the forefront of nation-building.”

Source: News Agency of Nigeria