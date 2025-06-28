UN Chief Welcomes DRC Rwanda Peace Deal



Los angeles: French striker Olivier Giroud announced Friday that he will be leaving Los Angeles FC after completing just one year with the Major League Soccer club. Giroud, 38, whose contract was originally set to end in December, will play his final game for LAFC in a home match against Vancouver on Sunday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Giroud expressed gratitude towards the fans, teammates, and staff at LAFC, stating that his time with the club has been an enjoyable chapter in his career. He highlighted his participation in LAFC’s successes, including winning a trophy last season and competing in the Club World Cup, as significant experiences for him and his family.





Giroud joined LAFC from AC Milan in May 2024 and scored five goals in 37 appearances. During the FIFA Club World Cup hosted in the United States, he played in all three matches for LAFC, coming off the bench twice, though he did not score as the team exited before the knockout stages.





The 2018 World Cup winner and France’s all-time leading scorer is anticipated to join Ligue 1’s Lille on a free transfer. LAFC general manager John Thorrington praised Giroud for his professionalism, humility, and winning mentality, noting his positive impact on the club both on and off the field. Thorrington expressed gratitude for Giroud’s contributions to the team.





Giroud, who previously played for Arsenal and Chelsea, retired from the French national team last year, concluding an international career with 57 goals in 137 appearances for France.

